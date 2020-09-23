Wayne N. Mast77, of 2491 US 62, Winesburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland from an abdominal aortic aneurysm. He was born in Holmes County on Feb. 17, 1943 to the late Noah A. and Elizabeth D. (Mullet) Mast and married Sarah Ann Bontrager on Oct. 8, 1964 and she survives. He was the founder of Mast Tractor Sales and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He took special care to include his children's spouses in his life and love them the same. Wayne embraced life, he loved people and lived everyday to the fullest.In addition to his wife, Sarah Ann, he is survived by children, Ruby of Winesburg, Linda (Levi H.) Miller of Fredericksburg, Joseph (Diane) Mast of Winesburg, Marietta (Maynard) Troyer of Lisbon, Barbara (Andrew) Yoder of Mount Eaton, Wayne Mast Jr. of Winesburg, Ruth Ann (Andrew) Bowman of Dundee and Jonathan (Summer) Mast of Millersburg; 22 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray (Betty) Mast; sisters, Sara (late Leroy) Stoltzfus, Clara Mast, Ada (Mose) Keim and Edna (Roy) Yoder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Jay Mast; and a granddaughter, Sara.Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Mervin Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Troyer Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1 p.m. on Wednesday and anytime on Thursday at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252