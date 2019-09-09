|
Wayne W. Plants, Sr.
81, of Newcomerstown, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Akron General Medical Center. He was born Thursday, October 7, 1937 in Guernsey County to the late Robert and Helen (Schweitzer) Plants. Wayne was a welder and retired from Stocker Sand & Gravel Co. and Eureka Hardware. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. He loved woodworking, gardening and reading, and he loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. He was a very faithful man, loved his church and church family and friends. He was a loving, strong, role model and very much loved by his children, great- and great-great-grandchildren.
He married Mary (Wright) Plants on February 26, 1956, who survives. He is also survived by his children, Pauline Plants Cantrell of MN, Sandra Plants (Harvey) Watson of Gnadenhutten, Wayne (Hazel) Plants, Jr. of Newcomerstown, Janet Plants Walker (Bill Andrews, Jr.) of Newcomerstown and Tracey (John) Jones of Newcomerstown; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Plants Masters of Port Washington, Jack (Jean) Plants of Newcomerstown, Virgil Plants of Gnadenhutten, Carl (Shirley) Plants of Newcomerstown; special friends, Jim and Ann Tufford, Wendell and Kathy Landis and Kenny and Cindy Smith. He was preceded in death by one son, John Plants; one brother, James L. Plants; two sisters, Betty Rothenstein and Agnes Plants.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Newcomerstown. Services will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ in Christian Union with Rev. Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Addy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy (740) 498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 9, 2019