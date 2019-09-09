Home

POWERED BY

Services
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Christ in Christian Union
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Christ in Christian Union
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ in Christian Union
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE PLANTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE W. PLANTS Sr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE W. PLANTS Sr. Obituary
Wayne W. Plants, Sr.

81, of Newcomerstown, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Akron General Medical Center. He was born Thursday, October 7, 1937 in Guernsey County to the late Robert and Helen (Schweitzer) Plants. Wayne was a welder and retired from Stocker Sand & Gravel Co. and Eureka Hardware. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. He loved woodworking, gardening and reading, and he loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. He was a very faithful man, loved his church and church family and friends. He was a loving, strong, role model and very much loved by his children, great- and great-great-grandchildren.

He married Mary (Wright) Plants on February 26, 1956, who survives. He is also survived by his children, Pauline Plants Cantrell of MN, Sandra Plants (Harvey) Watson of Gnadenhutten, Wayne (Hazel) Plants, Jr. of Newcomerstown, Janet Plants Walker (Bill Andrews, Jr.) of Newcomerstown and Tracey (John) Jones of Newcomerstown; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Plants Masters of Port Washington, Jack (Jean) Plants of Newcomerstown, Virgil Plants of Gnadenhutten, Carl (Shirley) Plants of Newcomerstown; special friends, Jim and Ann Tufford, Wendell and Kathy Landis and Kenny and Cindy Smith. He was preceded in death by one son, John Plants; one brother, James L. Plants; two sisters, Betty Rothenstein and Agnes Plants.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Newcomerstown. Services will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ in Christian Union with Rev. Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Addy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy (740) 498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now