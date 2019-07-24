|
Wendy R. Tedrick Leech 1959-2019
59, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 with family by her side. Wendy was born in Dover, Ohio, on August 4, 1959 to Larry and Kay (Crites) Tedrick. Wendy graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1977. Wendy had a passion for serving others and began tending bar. She had an ability to make her patrons feel like family, even after 40 years in the industry. She was known by many for her hospitality and willingness to help others.
Wendy was happiest when spending time with family. She married the love of her life, Edward Leech on December 5, 2005. She loved spoiling her kids and grandkids. Even after moving to Florida, she made a point to spend time with family and there was always an open invitation for anyone to visit her.
Anyone that knew Wendy knew she had the voice of an angel. She loved to sing and could often be found singing karaoke. She also sang at church on special occasions. Wendy was a member of Morningside Church of Port St. Lucie where she was in a small group and had been growing her faith. She also attended NewPointe Community Church of Dover, Ohio weekly via the online platform as she enjoyed the music and Pastor Dwight's practical teachings.
Wendy is preceded in death by her daughter Amber D. Beans. She will be deeply missed by her husband Edward Leech; her father and mother Larry and Kay Tedrick; her two sisters Orlane (James) Hawk and Tracy Segen; her three children Josh Beans, Roni Beans and Paula (Mark) Lancaster; seven grandchildren Mathis Beans, Ethan Ritchey, Malliki Beans, Kingzlee Adkins, Kendell Beans, Raelynn Lancaster, and Graycn Lancaster; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at NewPointe Community Church in Dover on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A service celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, July 30th, beginning at 11 a.m. at NewPointe Community Church in Dover. Wendy's family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Wendy Leech Memorial at Strasburg Savings Bank, P.O. Box 107, Strasburg, Ohio 44680 to help with funeral expenses. Any extra contributions will be equally divided and donated to the two churches Wendy attended.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 24, 2019