Wilfred C. (Fred) Beitzel


Wilfred C. Beitzel, 80, passed from this life May 22, 2019, after a brief hospitalization. Fred was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on Sept. 12, 1938 to the late Oliver and Erma (Grimm-Gerber) Beitzel. He spent his early working years as Superintendent of Clerks at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, after proudly serving in the US Air Force upon high school graduation. He earned a degree from Youngstown State University in Computer Science (programming), and worked as a Power Coordinator at CAPCO after the steel mills closed. Fred immensely enjoyed participating at the VFW #1445 in New Philadelphia, and socializing with friends there who meant a great deal to him.

He is survived by two daughters, Amy C. Beitzel-Kegley and Laraine Calway; and one son, John W. Beitzel; two children, Richard and Julie, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his loving brother, John A. Beitzel (Donna) of New Philadelphia, as well as three grandchildren and other relatives. Brothers, Paul and Kennard, and sisters, Marlene and Claudia, are predeceased.

Wilfred was laid to rest with full military honors at Canfield Village Cemetery in Canfield, Ohio, following a private graveside service.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 31, 2019
