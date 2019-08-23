|
|
Wilfred N. "Willie" Zuercher
89, of Sugarcreek, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Park Village Care Center in Dover following a period of declining health. He was born in Wayne County on November 8, 1929, to the late Noah and Malinda (Burkhalter) Zuercher and married Celesta Kaufman on June 4, 1955. She survives. He worked at Union Hospital in Dover for 41 years and retired in 1995. Following his retirement, he drove for the Amish community. He attended New Pointe Community Church in Dover.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Sharon Gibson and Brenda Middaugh both of Dover and Rick (Regan) Zuercher of Hudson; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers, Mahlon (Buelah) Zuercher of Rittman and Herman (Marian) Zuercher of Arizona; sisters, Ethel (Roy) Miller of Arizona and Marilyn Scottie of Parma; and brother-in-law, All Cross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Cross and Fran Moser.
Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Kraig Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Greater East Ohio Area, National Processing Center, , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or visit their website:
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019