Wilhelm Esser96, of Sugarcreek died Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Dunwald, Germany on Dec. 19, 1923 to the late Karl and Dorothea Esser and married Hildegard Wickinghoff on July 11, 1952. She survives. He came from Germany in 1956 for a new life and retired from Babcock and Wilcox, where he worked as an engineer. He wrote 7 books on computer programming and received an award for his cost saving ideas at Babcock and Wilcox. He was an excellent woodworker, built many music instruments and excelled at playing the mouth harmonica. He was known for always giving of himself and being a kind and gentle man. He enjoyed his organic gardening and later in life, he became an accomplished baker.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Erika (Daniel) Guerra of Highland, Texas; granddaughter, Elise Danielle Guerra; and two sisters, Telse of Germany and Maria of England. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christina and brothers, Siegfried, Karl and Allo.Due to the current health conditions, the family will have a private graveside service on Monday at Union Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.