Willard J. Roby, Sr.
92, of Sherrodsville, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, following a period of declining health. Born April 19, 1927 in Uhrichsville, he was the son of the late John J. and Ivalena LeMasters Roby. Willard enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Corps during his senior year and prior to his graduation from Uhrichsville High School, was already proudly serving his country during World War II. After returning from the pacific theatre, Willard started his career with Cookson Construction and retired as a supervisor after 30 years. He was also a longtime member of Roxford United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda R. Roby in 2007 and is survived by two sons, Steve (Sandy) Roby of Sherrodsville and Jamie Roby of East Sparta; a step son, Jeff (Carla) Roby of Perry Township; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A grandson, Jeffrey Roby Jr., is also deceased.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Rev. Ron Heasley officiating. Burial will be in Sherrodsville Memory Gardens at Sherrodsville where the New Philadelphia VFW will conduct military honors. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Willard by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019