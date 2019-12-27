Home

Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
1946 - 2019
Willard P. Menefee Obituary
Willard P. Menefee

73, of Port Washington, died on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2019 in Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baltic. Willard was born in Dellroy, Ohio on May 17, 1946 to the late John N. and Delphia "Pearl" (McCoy) Menefee. The Menefee family moved to Port Washington when Willard was five years old and he lived there the rest of his life. Willard graduated from Port Washington High School in 1964, and then joined the Army and fought in the war in Vietnam. When he returned home from the army, Willard worked for US Concrete. When its plants closed, he went to work for Bates Metal in Port Washington. Willard enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting as much as he could.

Surviving are his wife of fifty two years, Kathy (Affolter) Menefee, whom he married on June 21, 1968. Also surviving are his five sons, Dave (Misty Hughes) Menefee, and Jeffrey Menefee of Port Washington, Marvin (Julie) Menefee, Kit (Linda Monroe) Menefee, and Marty (Kim Hastings) Menefee of Gnadenhutten, five grandchildren, Quena (Greg Brown) Menefee-Brown, Baily Menefee, Regan Menefee, Alexie and Haylie Menefee; three sisters, Anabelle (Karl) Haupret, Twyla (Brian) Beckett, and Bonnie (Craig) Sturgeon; three brothers, Ronald Menefee, Rickey (Vickie) Menefee, and Darrell (Kathi) Menefee, and a brother-in-law, Donnie Mooningham. Willard was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Helen Mooningham.

Keeping Willard's wishes, he will be cremated and his remains will be scattered by his family. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and a memorial service and military honors will begin at 1 p.m. All will be held at Koch Funeral Home, LLC of Gnadenhutten, 244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629. Online condolences can be posted for the family to view at www.kochfhgnaden.com.

Koch, Gnadenhutten

740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
