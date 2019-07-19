Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
WILLARD ROGER MEEK


1943 - 2019
WILLARD ROGER MEEK Obituary
Willard Roger Meek

75, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. A son of the late Kenneth E. and Dorothy M. (Jones) Meek, Roger was born September 26, 1943 at Newcomerstown, Ohio. Roger was known as a very determined person who could fix anything that came his way. He also enjoyed football and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by his wife, Dagnia (Marshall) Meek whom he married on February 8, 1975; his children: Cindy (Ron) Huff and John (companion, Kim) Marshall both of Newcomerstown, Jeff Marshall of New Philadelphia, Roger "Pete" (companion, Mary Ann) Marshall of Uhrichsville, Crystal L. Hickman of West Lafayette and Rocky (companion, Stephanie) Meek of New Philadelphia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Tim (Betty) Meek, Rose Kloha and Melalou (Russ) Murphy all of Dover, Pam (Mel) Reardon of New Philadelphia and Rob (Ruth) Meek of Dover; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Crabtree of New Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Richard, Ronnie, Marlene, Jeff, Kenny and Charles and his poodles, Lucy and Bubby.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. In keeping with Roger's wishes, cremation will follow the visitation. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Roger by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 19, 2019
