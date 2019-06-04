|
William Allen "Willie" Terakedis
1954-2019
65, of Cleveland, formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland. Born January 20, 1954 in Dennison, he was a son of Mildred "Sissie" (Cummings) Terakedis of Uhrichsville and the late Fred Terakedis. A lifelong Twin City resident, Willie was a 1972 graduate of Claymont High School before proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, having been stationed in Okinawa. He was Methodist by faith. In his spare time, Willie loved fishing and hunting.
In addition to his mother, Willie is survived by his siblings, Mary Ann (Mark) Moreland, Sonny (Kris) Terakedis and Nancy Grafe; nieces and nephews, Vincent (Shannon) and Aris (Brandi) Terakedis, Melanie (John) Sivy, Ryan (Traci) Moreland, Melissa (Scott) Long, Tommy (Brooke) Grafe and Chad Ohler; many great-nieces and great-nephews; uncles and aunts, Steve (Judy) Terakedis, Carolyn (John) Williams, Charles (Janice) Cummings and Nick (Terriann) Cummings; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by a niece, Amber Ohler, as well as his father.
In keeping with Willie's wishes, a private, family service is planned without a public visitation. He will be interred in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Claymont Athletic Booster Club and the .
