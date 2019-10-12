Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
William Arthur Burdette


1954 - 2019
William Arthur Burdette Obituary
William Arthur Burdette

64, of Dennison, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Born Oct. 18, 1954 in Dover, he was a son of Joanne Mary "Janie" (Kowars) Burdette with whom he resided and the late William Floyd Burdette. After his graduation from Claymont High School in 1973, Bill moved to Florida where he resided for over 40 years and had worked for several auto dealerships. While living in Dennison, he had been a member of the Dennison Eagles and the AIC.

In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his sister, Rebecca Stephan; niece, Laura (Aaron) Nichols; great-nephew and great-niece, Harry and Clara Nichols; and a number of cousins.

According to Bill's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. He will be interred with his father in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 12, 2019
