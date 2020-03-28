|
|
William (Bill) Aul, Jr.
of Beach City, passed away on March 27, 2020, from a short battle with throat cancer. He has always been a hard working person, starting early in life delivering newspapers. He left high school and went to Job Corp where he excelled his hobby; working on cars. Bill joined the Marine Corp in 1974, served two years and returned to The United States after spending a year in Japan. He was Honorably discharged. In October of 1976, he and Mary were married. They resided in Carrollton where he was contracted by a company in Columbus trimming trees for power lines for Carroll Electric. He held that job for 10 years as foreman until they lost their contract. He went from there to Ryder Transportation in Massillon as a truck mechanic. He worked there for 10 years until he was forced to retire, diagnosed with Kennedy's Disease. He was a member of the Navarre VFW and a long member of Beach City American Legion. His favorite time of year was mushroom hunting season and his past time was spent riding his dune buggy which he built himself.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father. Surviving are his wife; two daughters, Tammy (Tommy) Whitt of Strasburg, Chrissy (Doug) Peterson of Carrollton. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Alexandria, Milinda, Thomas, Aaron, Kodey and Jared; and four great granddaughters; step mother, Mary Aul of Strasburg; two brothers, Terry of Strasburg and Paul from Alabama. He was also blessed having a good friend named Charles Adams who always stood boy him.
A private family service will be held with interment made in West Lawn Cemetery, Winesburg. You may sign the guest book at: www.lantzerfuneralhome.com
Lantzer, 330 756 2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020