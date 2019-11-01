|
William B. "Bill" Douds
age 69, of Sherrodsville, Ohio (Sunset Valley), passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover after his battle with cancer. He was born July 24, 1950 in Dover, Ohio and was the son of the late Merle and Faye Brown Douds. Bill was self-employed and owned and operated his business "The Maintenance Boy", which specialized in painting and skilled home remodeling. Bill had also spent 17 years in the Columbus, Ohio area where he owned Bill's Botany Boutique. He was a 1969 graduate of Dover High School, a Vietnam era veteran of the United States Navy, as well as a long time member of the Atwood Yacht Club. Although he had a quiet countenance and unassuming demeanor, he approached his life's work with spirit and dedication. He loved what he did professionally and found no need to retire. He enjoyed going out on his pontoon boat, landscaping in his yard and piddling in his garage. Bill loved Blues music and attending the Canton Blues Fest every year. His quiet moments were spent drinking coffee and watching Fox8 News with his Beagles Reuben and Carman, and the late Holly Berry, his Beagle-Boxer. Bill and his wife Pat enjoyed dining out and talking about their day. He met Pat at the former Atwood Lake Resort, a meeting which would evolve into a life-altering relationship. Married on January 4, 2003, they would embark on their adventures together with undeniable steadfast allegiance and dedication to each other. He loved Pat dearly, and in the words of many, "they completed each other." He had no regrets with the choices that he made in this life; Bill was unapologetically, perfectly William Douds.
He is survived by his true love, Patricia "Pat" Douds; a stepson, Robert (Tiffany) Abraham of Sanford, North Carolina; a stepdaughter, Krystal Abraham and her long-time companion Jamie Burrows of Malvern, OH; his four step-grandchildren Ella Abraham, Jordan Burrows, and Jayla Burrows, all of Malvern, OH, and Harper Abraham of Sanford, North Carolina; in addition to his cousins, Mrs. Sue (Mitch) Myers, Mrs. Glenda (Dean) Boitnott, and Brenda Stocker, all of Stone Creek, Ohio.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Atwood Yacht Club, located at 2637 Lodge Rd. S.W., Sherrodsville, Ohio with his cousin Sue Myers, his dear friend Matt Leslie, and his stepson Robert Abraham leading the service. Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
