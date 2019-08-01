Home

William B. Mellinger Sr.


1933 - 2019
William B. Mellinger Sr. Obituary
William B. Mellinger Sr.,

86, of Scio, passed away Wednesday, July 31st, at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerstown. Born in Dillonvale on March 25, 1933, a son of the late James and Martha

(LeQue) Mellinger, also preceded in death by son, William B. Mellinger Jr. Bill enjoyed sales, and was an avid salesman most of his adult life.

Survived by two sons, James (Linda) Mellinger, of Louisville, Daniel (Luann) Mellinger, of Sabina; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and longtime companion, Carolyn Brinker, of the home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com.

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019
