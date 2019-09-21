|
|
William (Bill) Earl Pocock
age 68, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, following an extended battle with heart disease. Born on May 24, 1951 in Dennison, Ohio, Bill was the son of Albert Dean and Anna Almeda Pocock.
On May 18, 1974, Bill married Ann Elizabeth Kaiser, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Dennison, OH. They have two children, Bethany (Daneyand) Singley of Grandview Heights, Ohio and William (Lauren) Pocock of Beaver, Pennsylvania, who love, admire and respect their father. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren: Deklin and Daney Singley and Kaiser, Claira and Annaliese Pocock. Bill was treasured by his family, including his father Dean, mother Almeda (who preceded him in death), brother Alan (Song Mooningham), brother Clifford (who preceded him in death) and sister Linda (Charles) Highley. Bill graduated from Claymont High School in 1969 and Bethany College in 1973, where he studied theology, played basketball and was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He was an avid basketball and tennis player and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved to watch sports, cheer on OSU and optimistically root for the Browns. He was a loving husband to Ann, source of encouragement and wonderful father to Bethany and William, doting grandfather to his five grandchildren, beloved uncle to nine nieces and nephews, and devoted son-in-law to Richard and Irene Kaiser (who preceded him in death) and brother-in-law to Jan (Roger) Herrington. Bill is also survived by friends that are too numerous to mention and was a confidant and source of wisdom to many.
A memorial service for Bill will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1235 Northwest Blvd., Grandview Heights, Ohio with the Rev. Mark Unrue and William, Bill's son, officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service, starting at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow services at The Yard Club, 800 Baldwin Dr., Grandview Heights, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cliff Pocock Scholarship Fund c/o The Claymont Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 222, Uhrichsville, OH 44683 or Hudson's Hope by calling Nationwide Children's Hospital at 614.355.5400 to make a tribute in Bill's name in honor of Hudson Petrie who battles a rare condition, Prader Willi Syndrome. Visit: www.orwoodyard.com to share memories and condolences.
O.R. Woodyard Co. Funeral and Cremation Services,
614-221-7746
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 21, 2019