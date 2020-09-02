William Burry "Bill" Bitticker
age 91, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, surrounded by his family in the home that he built in the Saltwell Valley on the outskirts of Dover and New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born on June 17, 1929, in Strasburg, Ohio to Walter and Gertrude (Bartholomaus) Bitticker and attended elementary schools in Dover and Schoenbrunn before graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1947.
A wonderful husband and loving father, Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley (Edie) Bitticker; three sons: Jeffrey William (Beth) Bitticker of Atwood Lake, Thomas (Hannah) Bitticker of Dover, Steven (Polly) Bitticker of Chilhowie, Virginia, and daughter: Cynthia (Lance) Johns of Fountain Hills, Arizona. Bill was especially proud of his grandchildren; Blake (Lori) Bitticker, Emily Bitticker, Second Lieutenant Grace Bitticker, Sarah (Nate) Lawver, great-grandson Jordan Bitticker, and great-granddaughter Kyra Ditto.
William dutifully served his country in the U. S. Army, seeing action in the Korean War as a member of the 3rd Armored Division in the 48th Field Artillery. During his military service, he was awarded three battle stars and three ribbons for operations above the 38th parallel. Upon being honorably discharged in 1952, Bill returned to his home at Schoenbrunn to resume his courtship with his future wife Shirley Jean Edie. They eloped to Richmond, Indiana, and were married during a small wedding ceremony on August 7, 1953. Bill worked for many years as an automotive machinist for Service Auto Inc. in both New Philadelphia and Dover. His professional career began at the Belmont Enamelware Co. and progressed through various locations such as; Joe Rapport Co., Ladel Mfg. Co., Greer Steel Co., Timken Roller Bearing Co., and as a lineman for the General Telephone Co. His love for the automobile led him to stock car racing where he earned the nickname "Wild Bill" for his driving ability. His racing career began in 1949, driving a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster and ended in a Chevrolet Camaro in 2003. He and his pit crew raced their home-built "hot rods" at 26 different race tracks in Ohio, West Virginia, and Georgia. His favorite track was the Midvale Speedway where he still holds the record for winning the most races, predominantly driving car number 32. Throughout his racing career, he cherished his associations with the many drivers, car owners, mechanics, and officials. Wild Bill was inducted into the Tuscarawas County Racing Hall of Fame during its inaugural year in 2003. His garage on Reeds Run Road was a favorite stopping place for racing enthusiasts regardless of the hour, and he often performed engine machining work for other racers.
William and Shirley raised their family on Johnstown Road and were members of the Bisel United Methodist Church where William served on the board of trustees. Vacations and family activities were important to the Bitticker family. There were many station wagon trips taken both near and far. They ranged from one-tank trips to three-week excursions to California or Florida. During Bill's retirement years, both he and Shirley enjoyed driving a couple of his antique cars to shows around the area. The trophies that they won were not as important as the conversations with other car enthusiasts.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by brothers-in-law; William Dean Edie, Jerry Jay Edie, and John Patrick Edie, and a sister in law; Minda Sue Edie Boffo.
The Bitticker family wishes to extend special thanks to the Community Hospice Truman House and the nurses for their care giving, Smith Ambulance responders, the Staff at the Cleveland Clinic/Union Hospital, and John Chapman, owner of the Midvale Speedway for the special recognition ceremony upon Bill's passing.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Pastor Roger Warnes will officiate a service at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour before the service. The funeral procession will proceed to the Midvale Speedway for Wild Bill's final victory lap. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia where the V.F.W. Post #1445 will render military honors. Following the burial, everyone is welcome to join the Bitticker family for a fellowship dinner at Deis Hill Park. Memorial contributions in William's memory may be directed to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, and the Bisel United Methodist Church in care of Norma Bucher, 2845 Johnstown Rd NE, Dover, Ohio 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of William by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com
. Due to COVID 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors staying for the funeral service to please be seated in the Linn-Hert-Geib chapel after greeting the Bitticker family.