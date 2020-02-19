|
|
William "Bill" C. Friel
71, of Gnadenhutten, passed away Tuesday morning of Feb. 18, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House in New Philadelphia. Bill was born in Uhrichsville on Jan. 31, 1949 to the late Ora C. and Wilma Mae (Leggett) Friel. He graduated from Gnadenhutten High School in 1967 as the class Salutatorian. Bill was an electrician doing electrical maintenance for seven years at Alsco, sixteen years at AEP, and then twenty one years for Greer Steel, from where retired in 2018. Bill enjoyed photography, gardening, was an avid reader, and playing online poker. He was a previous member of the Gnadenhutten Methodist Church, but has been attending the Park Christian Church for the past twenty years.
On Feb. 3, 2020 Bill and his wife, Victoria (Neibert), who survives, celebrated their forty seventh wedding anniversary. They were married in 1973. Also surviving are three children, Jason Friel, Thomas Friel, and Jill (Tim) Bickford, all of Gnadenhutten; four grandchildren, Izabella and Alixandra Patterson, and Blake and Brynn Bickford; three brothers, James (Patricia) Friel, Michael Friel, and Dale (Sylvia) Friel; three sisters, Mary-Ann Bullock, Diana (Doug) Fitch, and Trisha Edwards, and nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fred Friel, and a nephew, Lloyd Bullock.
Services will be on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Park Christian Church, 236 Miller Ave., Dennison, Ohio, with Pastor Scot Caley officiating the service. Friends may call at the church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020