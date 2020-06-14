William "Bill" Campbell Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Campbell Jr.

85, of Carrollton, passed away in his home Friday morning June 12, 2020. A son of the late William Sr. and Mary Gow Campbell, he was born February 6, 1935 in Belmont County, Ohio. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1955 to 1961, and retired from United Foundry in Canton. He was the former owner of Carroll Asphalt and Paving and currently owned Heartland Hill Restaurant in Carrollton with his wife, daughter and son-in-law. His memberships included the Carroll County Vet's Club and the Good Sam Camping Club. In his free time Bill enjoyed playing cards, camping, and riding in his golf cart.

Surviving him are his wife, the former Shirley Freedline; six children, Monica (Tom) Marsh, Billie Dawn Campbell, Lisa Kaye (Jack) Schandel, Cathy (Danny) Maple, James E. Shick, and Lorri (Jeff) Fairless; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two brothers, Clyde (Patricia) Campbell and Gene (Judy) Campbell; and a sister, Donna (Bob) Stefanick. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth C. Shick Jr.

A graveside service will be held in Bill's honor on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with full military honors provided by the VFW, DAV, and American Legion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved