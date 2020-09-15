1/1
William Dale (Bill) Espenschied Jr.
1949 - 2020
William (Bill) Dale Espenschied, Jr.

of Bolivar died Sept. 13, 2020 from complications of colon cancer at UH Hospitals Cleveland surrounded by his wife and daughters. Born Aug. 28, 1949 to the late W. Dale Espenschied, Sr. and E. Eileen (Britton) Espenschied, he was raised in Dover, Ohio. He graduated from Dover High School in 1967 then attended Ohio University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. In 1976, Bill married Sherry Lee Burke and together they raised three daughters. Bill spent the majority of his career at Ashland Oil, later becoming Marathon Ashland Petroleum, working at both the refineries in Catlettsburg, Ky., and Canton, Ohio. After retiring from Marathon, he taught science at Buckeye Joint Vocational School as a brief second career. Most of all, Bill will be remembered by his family and friends for demonstrating Christ's love, kindness, and patience in everything he did. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, truly enjoying those roles. He will be greatly missed. Bill felt the call to build disciples for Christ and invested himself into his congregation at Zoar United Church of Christ. He taught adult Sunday school, made Sunday morning breakfasts to raise money for missions, worked the concession booths at festivals, and served several terms on the church council.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Emma and Robert Burke; his niece, Carrie Ann Rausch, and his grandson, Noah Aaron Tritt. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sherry (Burke) Espenschied; daughters, Erin Espenschied, Emily (Matthew) Dixon, and Megan (Brent) Tritt. He also leaves siblings, Thomas (Donna) Espenschied, Richard (Rebecca) Espenschied and Nancy Raber; grandchildren, Henry Dixon, Charley Dixon, Jonah Tritt, Claire Tritt, and Elijah Tritt. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Donna Kuehner; sister-in-law, Roberta (Richard) Rausch, and brother-in-law, Robert Burke, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Pastors Jeff Shultz and John States will officiate and a public committal service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Due to the current health crisis, masks and social distancing are encouraged. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. Memorial contributions can be made to Zoar United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 631, Zoar, OH 44697.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
SEP
17
Committal
02:00 PM
Fort Laurens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
September 14, 2020
We are truly sorry to hear of your loss. He was a very kind man. May God Bless you. Sincere sympathy and love, Philip and Carolyn Dixon and family
Carolyn Dixon
Friend
