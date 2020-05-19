William Dever "Bill" Timmons, Jr.
1927-2020
William Dever "Bill" Timmons, 92, of Coshocton, passed away, peacefully, on May 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. The elder son of the late William Dever Timmons, Sr. and Alice Hunt Timmons, Bill was born on August 14, 1927, in Coshocton. From an early age, Bill had a strong work ethic and a high energy level. At five years old, his assigned job was to climb Hay's Hill every evening in order to bring home the neighbor's cow. He earned a nickel a trip! Delivering the Coshocton Tribune and working on his family's farm became his next "career moves." An avid drummer he, of course, started a band; The "Bill Timmons Orchestra." The band included several friends and thrived playing "gigs" at The Lake Park Pavilion and at dances throughout Ohio. Upon graduation in the spring of 1945, Bill was drafted into World War II. He served first in the Philippines and later in Occupied Japan as part of the Cryptology Section of The Army Security Agency Pacific (ASAPAC). These early military experiences later inspired him to help initiate the KIA (Killed in Action) bridge naming project in Coshocton County. Bill loved his Country! After graduating from The Ohio State University's School of Business, Bill worked in sales and manufacturing for Pretty Products, Inc. and Ohio Fabricators, Inc. In 1963, he and his wife Mary founded Yankee Wire Cloth Products, Inc., in West Lafayette, OH, which is an international supplier of filters, strainers, and screens to diverse industrial partners worldwide. "Yankee," continues to thrive today! A life-long resident of Coshocton and a former deacon at the Presbyterian Church, Bill was known for his quick wit, generosity, and loyalty to his friends and family. Bill and his wife Mary were awarded The Coshoctonian Award in 2012 for their contributions to the community.
A devoted family man with a soft spot for animal life, Bill is remembered as a loving husband, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary (Iseman) Timmons whom he married June 23, 1950; four
daughters: Mary Anne King (Tim) of Upper Arlington, Janie Hough of Bolivar, Ohio, Lisa Gibson (Clay) of Coshocton, and Laurie Sarsfield (Tom) of Carroll, Ohio; his grandchildren: Jackie King, Julie King and Kevin King; Megs Hough Stacklin (Steve), Anne Hough Joyce (Jonathan), Tyler Gibson, Susan Gibson Hill (Chandler), Jane Gibson, and Joseph Sarsfield; great grandchildren: Allison, Wyatt and Kyle Stacklin and Jack Arthur Joyce; his brother, Bob Timmons (Toni) of Coshocton; and his sister, Anne Marshall (Stu) of La Jolla, CA., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his
sisters-in-law, Martha Rose Timmons and Florence Iseman Finn; his niece, Reverend Dorothy Finn; and by his son-in-law, Chris Hough.
A private graveside service has been planned for a later date. The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio, is serving the family. An online memorial is located at: www.themillerfuneralhome.com The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to any of the following charitable causes: The Coshocton Animal Shelter, 21755 Township Rd. 164, Coshocton, Ohio 43812; The Coshocton Presbyterian Church, 142 N. 4th. St., or The Salvation Army, 219 N. 4th. St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.