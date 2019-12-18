|
William E. Lewis
Age 85, of East Sparta, passed away Wed., December 11, 2019. He was born Oct., 16, 1934 in Canton, a son of the late George and Charlotte (Shaffer) Lewis, and had been an East Sparta resident since 1956. Bill was a 1952 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and a 1956 graduate of Milligan College with a Bachelors Degree in Vocal Music. He had been employed 9 ½ years at Crystal Park Hardware and served as Postmaster at the East Sparta Post Office for 26 ½ years, retiring in 1992. Bill was a member of East Sparta United Methodist Church, serving as Choir Director 25 years, and organist since 1994. His memberships included Canton Chapter A.A.R.P., National League of Postmasters, National Association of Postmasters, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Wanda "Sis" Lewis, on Feb. 1, 2011; a daughter, Amy LaQuaglia, on May 18, 2006; and a sister, Luella Crites. Bill is survived by his very special friend, Ruth Bowers; two sons, David (Jennifer) Lewis, Rev. Douglas (Suzanne) Lewis; a son-in-law, Frank (Carolyn) LaQuaglia; and a brother-in-law, Eric Crites. There are five grandchildren and one great-grandson, Wesley LaQuaglia, Jennifer (Daniel) Crider, and their son, Logan, who was great-grandpa's buddy, Benjamin Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, and Nicole Lewis. There are also four nieces and their families, and special friends, Jack and Joyce Moore.
Services will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. in East Sparta United Methodist Church with Pastor Peggy Garner and his son, Rev. Douglas Lewis officiating. Interment will be in East Sparta Cemetery. Friends may call Sat., Dec. 21, 2019, 3-5 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to East Sparta United Methodist Church, PO Box 445, East Sparta, OH 44626, or the Helping Hands Network, PO Box 595, Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be sent to:
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019