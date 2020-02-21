|
William E. Offenberger Sr.
Age 86 of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. William was born in Marietta, Ohio on March 28, 1933 to Louis and Eunice (Myers) Offenberger. William served in the Army for two years; serving in Korea for 15 months. He received the Purple Heart. William served for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for 30 years; positions included Common Pleas Chief of Probation, Chief Deputy, and 12 years as the Carroll County Sheriff. William received the Silver Star for bravery at the National Police Hall of Fame. He also was employed for 18 years at Good Roads in Minerva. He was a member of the Minerva American Legion Post 357, Post 4120, 40 & 8, Valley Post American Legion.
William is survived by two sons, William (Kate) Offenberger Jr. of Carrollton and Timothy Offenberger of Dallas, Texas; a daughter, Cynthia Offenberger of Massillon; grandchildren, Kirk (Kristen) Ohler, Amy (William) McCabe, Kelly Strock, William Offenberger III, Brian (Angela) Offenberger, Leslie (David) Edie, Derek (Kristin) Noble, Lauren Offenberger, and Stephanie Offenberger; great-grandchildren, Hanna, Haley, Morgan, Annabelle, Gia, William, Cole, Dalton, Kenley, and Cruz; and special niece, Shelley (Jeremy) Prussman. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years who died on June 17, 2019, Nancy (Draher) Offenberger; a daughter, Vicky Ann Lucas; a grandson, Scott; two brothers, Dean and Ernest; and a sister, Maxine.
Funeral service will be held at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Frank Zugaro of Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Carroll County Sheriff's Department Canine Unit, 43 2nd Street SE, Carrollton OH 44615, the Carrollton Police Department Canine Unit, 80 2nd Street SW, Carrollton OH 44615, or to the . Friends may express their condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 21, 2020