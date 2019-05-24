|
|
William E. "Bill" Page
age 86, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Community Hospice's Truman House. Born June 26, 1932, in Dover, he was a son of the late Arthur and Mary Stricker Page. Bill graduated from Dover High School in 1951, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he was employed by Danner Press in Canton from which he retired in 1996 after forty-one years of service. For many years, Bill and his brother Junior took and developed films for use by the Dover football program; they would film a game, usually on Friday night, and return it for review Saturday afternoon. Bill was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dover, and the A.A.R.P. One of his favorite pastimes was woodworking.
Survivors include his children, Bill (Ann) Page of Punta Gorda, Fla., Bob Page of Dennison, Jim Page of Niles, Mich., Cheryl (Bob Haines) Ladrach of Dennison, John (Karen) Page of Dover, and Martha Baxter of Burgettstown, Pa; his step children, Kenny and Gary (Jill) Bair, both of Akron, Sharon Ayers of Columbia, and Debra (Dennis) Vitt of New Philadelphia; his 14 grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his great-great-grandson; his siblings, Wayne (Barbara) Page of Dover, Jerry (Lounetta) Page of Tuscarawas, and Ruth (John) Samsa of Beach City; and his many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Dupler Bair Page on Feb. 18, 2016; his infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Page; his sister, Rhea Thornton; his brothers, Eugene and Horace "Junior" Page; as well infant brothers and an infant sister.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. Bill's cremated remains will be placed privately in the columbarium at Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bill, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Instead of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Bill's memory be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 24, 2019