William E. "Bill" Pugh
73, of Dover passed away at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born March 3, 1946 in Marietta, he was a son of the late Duane and Mary Bessie Anderson Pugh. Bill was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Lou Pugh. Bill graduated from Marietta High School and
received his Bachelors and Master's degree from Ohio University.
He began his 37 year career as an educator, teaching middle school and high school. He worked as a Principal at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, Virginia for five years, was an Assistant Principal at North Stafford High School (Virginia) for a year, then he began a rewarding career as Principal of Stafford High School, retiring in 2005 after 17 years. Bill was the recipient of the 1997 Washington Post Distinguished Educational Leadership Award and the 2011 Distinguished Service to Education Award, recognized by the Stafford Education Foundation. He was also on the Executive Board of the Virginia High School League, Stafford County Education Foundation and a member of the Ohio University Alumni Association.
Bill was an avid reader, fisherman, and NY Yankees fan; he enjoyed watching the wildlife at Yellowstone National Parks, and he studied the life of General George Armstrong Custer. But most of all, he loved the hours visiting with friends, family and grandchildren. When asked if he missed working after retirement, his comment was always, "I miss the kids and the people." His brother said, "Bill loved people and people loved him. He touched the lives of more people than any of us can comprehend. He was always the consummate people person and peacemaker." As long as anyone is alive who ever knew Bill, he will never be forgotten. His unique way of making everyone feel special and valued will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn Lee "Cookie" Weber Pugh whom he married on December 24, 1992; brothers, Darrel (Nora) Pugh of Marietta, Robert (Brenda) Pugh of South Carolina; sister, Sharon Morris of Marietta; brothers-in-law, Thomas Weber of Uhrichsville, David Weber of Dover; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Bud, deceased) Weber; former daughter in law, Donna (Rick) Overkamp of Virginia; step-children, Forrest (Kristy) Odend'Hal of Virginia, Frances Lee (Keith) Davis of Georgia, Fortune (Sandy) Odend'Hal of Kentucky, Farrell Odend'Hal of California; four granddaughters, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Tuesday, August 27 starting at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center, 831 Boulevard, Dover, Ohio 44622. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bill may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. It was Bill's desire to express his appreciation to his two nieces, Kelly Stealey and Amber Reichman for their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church at 1725 N Wooster Ave, Dover, OH 44622 or to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019