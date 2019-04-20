|
William "Bill" E. Stocker 1928-2019
91, lifelong resident of Gnadenhutten, died early Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newcomerstown. Bill was born on February 7, 1928 in Port Washington to the late William B. and Jane M. Stocker. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1946. He started his career working at the Stocker Sand and Gravel Company around the age of ten. He eventually became the owner of the company along with Stocker Concrete Company, and Rees Cast Stone Company in Dover, Ohio. Bill never really retired from the company, as long as he was able, he continued to go to work. Bill was also a very active member in the Gnadenhutten community. As a member of the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church, he was a trustee, an elder, and on the building committee. He was a member of the Port Washington Masonic Lodge #202 of Gnadenhutten, and was on the board of directors for the former Gnadenhutten Cemetery Board, the Gnadenhutten Bank, Bank One, and the Ohio Aggregate Association. In 1950, Bill entered into the Army of the United States and fought for our country during the Korean Conflict. After serving a two year term, he transferred to the Army Reserves where he served another four years.
Surviving are Bill's wife of sixty eight years, Phyllis J. Smyth Stocker; four children, Jeff (Marilyn) Stocker, Tom (Tina) Stocker, Bryan (Julie) Stocker all of Gnadenhutten, and Brynne (John) Sigg of Ithaca, N.Y.; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Bill is preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Goettge.
Following Bill's wishes, a private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2019