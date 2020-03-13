|
|
William F. "Bill" George
90, of Strasburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Bill was born on February 19, 1930 in New Philadelphia to the late Floyd and Alma Cook George. He was a 1947 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, and was employed at Reeves Steel, having worked in the Scheduling Department for 30 years. Bill was an active and dedicated member of St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg, where he sang in the choir for more than 70 years; he was also a member of the Strasburg Lions Club, and served a term on village council. Bill was a perfectionist, with exacting and unparalleled standards when it came to his lawn and flower gardens; it was a true passion of his.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Donna Renner George, whom he married on September 10, 1950; daughter, Kelly (Dave) Henry of Dover; sister, Zoa Torgler of New Philadelphia; nieces, Ellen (Steve) Stewart and Karen Dunfee.
A service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Monday, March 16th., starting at 11:00 am in the St. John United Church of Christ, Strasburg with Pastor Jason Rissler officiating. The family will be greeting friends on Sunday from 2-5 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bill may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ or to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 13, 2020