William F. "Bill" Stewart
age 93, of Bolivar, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Hennis Care Centre of Bolivar. Born October 30, 1926, in Freeport, he was a son of the late Forrest and Clara Mabel Reed Stewart. Bill attended school in New Philadelphia, and later went to work for the East Sparta Ceramic Tile Company. There, he met his future wife, Beverly Jane Ewing; couple married in 1949. Bill was employed by the Eaton Corporation, Massillon, from which he retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Bolivar Wesleyan Church. Bill enjoyed travel with Beverly, especially trips to North and South Carolina. He also liked refinishing furniture, and Bill's family and friends fondly remember the many dozens of cookies he lovingly made at Christmas time.
He is survived by his son, Tim (Barb) Stewart of Dublin; his granddaughter, Taylor; his grandsons, Zack, Luke and Joe; his great-grandson, Ezra; and his daughter-in-law, Angie Stewart. Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly, in 1985; his son, William F. Stewart II; and his five sisters.
Honoring Bill's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, at 1:30 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover; Jeff Mansell will officiate. Directly afterward, there will be a lunch in the Famous Endings Museum at Toland-Herzig. Burial will be later in Bolivar's Fort Laurens Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, 1 – 1:30 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bill, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Bill's family would like to acknowledge Hennis Care Centre of Bolivar for their kindness, care and support – Thank You So Much. Instead of flowers, it is suggested that contributions in Bill's memory be made to From Heaven to Earth Rescue, 499 Dietrich Dr. S.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, www.h2erescue.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2020