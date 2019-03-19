|
|
William F. "Bill" Trachsel
"Together Again"
82, of Dover died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born May 7, 1936 in Dover he was a son of late William and Leah Myers Trachsel. Bill was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Trachsel on August 25, 2002, and a nephew, Kirby Clark. Bill was a 1954 graduate of Dover High School and proudly served his country with the United States Army. He retired from the Timken Co. in Canton after 31 years of service. Bill was a devoted member of Dover Alliance Church where he taught Sunday school, was a member of the West of 55 Senior Adults, and served on the board of Mobile Meals. Bill loved being outdoors, especially hunting; and in his later years, he enjoyed playing pool with his son.
Bill will be sadly missed by his son, Derek (Tammi) Trachsel of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Dane and Kori Trachsel; sister, Joyce (Mike) Passalacqua of Massillon; brothers, Bob (Nancy) Trachsel of New Philadelphia, Gary (Dortha) Trachsel of Dover; sister in law, Marilyn Stratton of New Philadelphia; close friends, Craig Blackwell, Don Shranko, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 11:00 am in the Dover Alliance Church with Pastor Richard Rose officiating. Interment will be in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Wednesday from 5-7 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bill may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice Truman House for their wonderful and compassionate care shown towards Bill. Thank You. Memorial contributions may be made to the Truman House or to Dover Alliance Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019