|
|
William G. Riel
74, of Orrville, Ohio passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara "Bunnie" (Maurer) Riel; sister, Barbara (Jim) Seikel of Dover and brother, Daniel (April) Riel of Canal Fulton.
Bill was a Mechanical Engineer, who graduated from Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio and worked in the field of directional drilling for most of his professional career. He was employed at Barbco in Canton and was considered a pioneer within the field of directional drilling, having designed and implemented many concepts and equipment pieces for the industry.
A memorial services will be held at the Cornerstone Christian Church in Dalton on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. for friends and family. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 12, 2019