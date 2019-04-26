Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
The Athletic Club of Columbus
136 E. Broad St.
Columbus, OH
Visitation
Following Services
The Athletic Club of Columbus
136 E. Broad St
Columbus, OH
William H. "Bill" Frye


William H. "Bill" Frye Obituary
William H.

"Bill" Frye

age 79 of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Athletic Club of Columbus, 136 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43215, where family will receive friends at a reception immediately following service until 5 P.M. Valet provided. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary notice and send memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 614-457-5481
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 26, 2019
