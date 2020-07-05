William H. "Bill" Hawkins, Jr.
73, of Strasburg, passed away suddenly, July 2, 2020 in his residence. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Bessie and Basil Bonisolli and the late William H. and Hazel Hawkins. A graduate of the former Midvale High School at Midvale and a veteran having served in the United States Army, Bill retired from Dover Chemical at Dover where he worked as a mechanic. Bill loved fishing, playing bingo and was also a member of the Dover-New Philadelphia Bowling Association's Hall of Fame.
On February 4, 1967, Bill married his wife, Elaine I. (McPherson) Hawkins and together celebrated over 53 years of marriage. Also surviving are his sons, Kevin (Amanda) Hawkins and Gerry (Dixie) Hawkins both of New Philadelphia; three granddaughters, Kylie Hawkins of Dover, Brooke Hawkins of Canal Fulton and Brianna Hawkins of New Philadelphia; five sisters, Lois Anno of Midvale, Janet Basiletti of New Philadelphia, Marla (Tim) Feller of New Philadelphia, Jane (Otis) Cunningham of Midvale and Susan (Jerry) Maurer of New Philadelphia and a brother, Basil (Barbara) Bonisolli of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, four brothers, Larry Hawkins, Gary Hawkins, Michael Bonisolli and Billy Hawkins also preceded him in death.
A private family visitation is to be held and then in keeping with his wishes, Bill is to be cremated through the care of the Geib Funeral Center and Crematory at Dover. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Strasburg Fire Department, 123 Second Street NE, Strasburg, OH 44680. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bill by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
