|
|
William H. "Bill" Waltz
94, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Union Hospital in Dover. Bill was born on October 27, 1924 in Navarre to the late Herbert and Celeste Black Waltz. Bill was also preceded in death by his son, Larry Waltz and brothers, James and Donald Waltz. He graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1941, and served his country with the Army Air Corp from 1943 until 1945. During the war Bill attended Wittenberg College, following his discharge he felt his calling to the ministry and attended Cleveland Bible College, which later became Malone University, where he received a bachelor's degree. Following his graduation and receiving his ministerial license, Bill served as pastor of the Evangelical Friends Church in Zanesfield, Ohio for five years. His next endeavor would last eleven years at the Evangelical Friends Church in Sebring, where he drew the blueprints for a new, and much needed, church building. He, along with members of the congregation did most of the construction. Bill's next calling led him to the Evangelical Friends Church in Ypsilanti, Mich. for the next ten years; and finally returning to Ohio to finish his career at the Evangelical Friends Church in Smithfield. After his retirement, he and Elizabeth returned to New Philadelphia where he continued as a part-time minister with the First church of the Nazarene for the next 20 years.
A wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather, Bill will be sadly missed by his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Everett Waltz; children, William Waltz of New Philadelphia, Dan (Patti) Waltz, Celeste (Sue) Waltz and Kim Gough all of Michigan; grandchildren, Jeff (Melissa), Todd (Amanda), Kelly Anne and Nathan (Sarah) Waltz; great grandchildren, Andrew, Ashlyn, Benjamin and Abigail.
Private graveside services were held in the Evergreen Burial Park. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Church of the Nazarene in New Philadelphia with Pastor Terry Kidd and Pastor Mark Maddux officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, Community Service Fund.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 31, 2019