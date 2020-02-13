|
William Hart "Bill" Klopfer
72, of Dover, Ohio, died peacefully at Hennis Care Centre of Dover on February 11, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Born July 29, 1947, in Pleasant Hill, Ohio to Virlen Louie and Nancy (Caughey) Klopfer, Bill was the second of four sons, Bob, Bill, Johnny, and Mike. He attended Germantown schools until his senior year, when he graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1965. Bill played varsity basketball in high school and college. He graduated from Wilmington College in 1969, where he met his wife, Patricia Ann Shelley, from Sabina, Ohio. Bill began teaching Business Education and coaching basketball at Greenhills High School and he and Patty were married on December 21, 1969. Bill received his Master's Degree from Miami University. With encouragement from his older brother, Bill and Patty moved to Dover in 1974 where Bill started working as a CPA for Miller & Miller Accountants. Bill loved his time with his golfing buddies on the golf course at Union Country Club. He had a passion for real estate and oil and gas. He and Patty were avid antique collectors and great supporters of their sons, Billy and Brian's athletic events. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Bill regularly attended NewPointe Community Church and was involved in several small groups.
Bill is survived by his two sons, William Hart (Kim) Klopfer, Jr. of Columbus and Brian Joseph Klopfer of Dover; three grandchildren, Bexleigh Anniston Klopfer, Samantha Hart Klopfer, and William Hart Klopfer, III; two brothers, Robert Virlen (Jane) Klopfer of Dover and Michael Jay (Laurie) Klopfer of Bellbrook, Ohio; seven nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill has joined Patty, who preceded him in death in 2003, in their heavenly home, along with his parents, Virlen Louie Klopfer in 2002 and Nancy (Caughey) Klopfer in 2015, and a brother, John Louie Klopfer in 1962. The Klopfer family is so grateful for the loving care and guidance from the medical team and staff at Hennis Care Centre, Hattie's House, and Pat's Porch; especially family friend, Holly Williams, Director of Therapy for Hennis Dover.
In keeping with Bill's wishes there will be no public services. Cremation care has been conducted through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Private graveside services for the family will be held in Dover Burial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to NewPointe Community Church, 3950 State Route 39 NW, Dover, Ohio 44622-7235, https://newpointe.org/give/guest or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, https://www.myhospice.org/donate. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bill by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020