William J. "Bill" Haswell
Funeral Services will be Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Poland Chapel (2726 Center Rd., Poland) for William J. "Bill" Haswell age 59 of Poland who died of natural causes Sunday at his home in Poland. William was born Oct. 13, 1959 in Massillon, Ohio, the son of John L. and Alice (Rieger) Haswell. He was a graduate of Strasburg High School and later worked as a high lift operator for Dietrich Industries in Warren, Ohio for over twenty years retiring in 2005.
Bill is survived by his wife the former Lesa D. Berry whom he married Jan. 30, 1982; his mother, Alice Haswell of Strasburg; two sons, Daniel R. (Brittany) Haswell of Poland and David K. (Mary) Haswell of Howland; two sisters, Debbie (Bill) Menapace and Teresa Clay both of Dennison,; four brothers, John (Linda) Haswell II of Zanesville, Steve (Dena) Haswell of Medina, Ron (Keely Maurer) Haswell of Mogadore, and Darrel (Shannon) Haswell of East Sparta, Ohio and his beloved granddaughters, Alice, Hailey and Kira Haswell. He was proceeded in death by his father, John L. Haswell and a brother-in-law, Chuck Clay.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Poland Chapel. In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Akron Children's Hospital in Bill's memory. This tribute may be viewed and condolences sent to: www.higgins-reardon.com
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 330-792-2353
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019