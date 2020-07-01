William J. Stoetzer
William J. Stoetzer

82, of Bolivar, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Aultman Hospital at Canton. Born in Navarre, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Baker) Stoetzer. He was a veteran having served in the United States Navy and had owned and operated Bill Stoetzer Photography. Bill was a member of The Church of the Holy Trinity at Zoar and the Knights of Columbus #13081 and had also been awarded the "Master of Photography" through the Professional Photographers of America, of which he was a lifetime member.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jeanne (Beatty) Stoetzer, whom he married on May 18, 1962; his four children: Tim Negley of Mineral City; Cheryl (Tom) Wallace of Bolivar and Gail (Dan) Gursky of Mineral City and Joseph (Kristen) Stoetzer of Canton; eight grandchildren: Cheyenne (Nick) Beachy, Justin, Jessica and Josh Wallace, Blake and Grant Gursky, Gavin and Carter Stoetzer and a great grandson, Bradley Murray. In addition to his parents, a brother, James Stoetzer and a sister, Nancy Gray also precede him in death.

Friends will be received today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity at Zoar. Guests in attendance are asked to practice necessary social distancing. A private family graveside service with Military Honors will be held in Western Reserve National Cemetery at Rittman, Ohio. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. Social distancing will be honored and all guests, whose health allows, are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Stoetzer family. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bill by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity at Zoar
