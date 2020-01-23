|
|
William J. "Bill" Swaldo
Formerly of New Philadelphia passed away January 22, 2020, at Middleton Assisted Living in Granville, Ohio. Born February 2, 1929, in Goshen, Ohio, he was the son of the late Eugene J. and Mary Rose Gervasi Swaldo. He was a 1947 graduate of Midvale High School where he was an athletic standout and a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from the State of Ohio where he had worked as a meat inspector. On April 30, 1960, he married his late wife, the former A. Wilma Alfonso. Together they were members of Sacred Heart Church. Bill was also a member of the New Philadelphia Elks and the New Philadelphia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1445.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Beth (Richard) Green of Pataskala and Brian Swaldo, of Lima; his grandsons, Ryan (Heather), Nick, and Mitchel Green; a great granddaughter, Emma Green; two sisters, Emma Jean King of Sugarcreek and Cheryl Fickes of New Philadelphia; two brothers, Dean Swaldo of New Philadelphia, Ted Swaldo of North Canton and his brother-in-law, David (Rose) Alfonso of California. In addition to his parents, two sisters, Eileen Machen and Charlene Weaver and three brothers, Eugene Swaldo, Frank Swaldo and Gary Swaldo also precede him in death.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a funeral mass beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church at New Philadelphia. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in memory of William may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of William by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020