|
|
Bishop William J. Troyer
82 of 4047 CR 168, Millersburg, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Holmes County on July 25, 1937 to the late Joas A. and Mary (Yoder) Troyer and married Anna Raber on November 21, 1963. She survives. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was ordained as Minister on October 16, 1971 and Bishop on October 3, 1973.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his seven children, Miriam (Emanuel) Yoder of Baltic, Regina Troyer of the home, Rosanna (Leroy) Yoder of Millersburg, Myron (Karen) Troyer of Fredricksburg, Rebecca (Henry J.) Wengerd of Dalton, Verba (Elmer) Graber of the home and Martha (Vernon) Raber of Strasburg; 16 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four sisters, Clara Troyer, Lydiann Troyer, and Fannie (Albert) Miller all of Fredricksburg, and Anna (Mose) Yoder of Millersburg; and three brothers, Obed Troyer of Holmesville, Raymond (Nancy) Troyer of Millersburg, and Reuben (Betty) Troyer of Kidron. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Loretta Yoder; two sisters, Katie Yoder and Effie Troyer and a brother Daniel Troyer.
Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Nelson Miller residence 4066 CR 168 Millersburg with Bishop Jerry Keim officiating. Burial will be in the Schlabach Cemetery in Berlin Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Nelson Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020