William J. Tucker
93, of New Philadelphia, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home following a recent illness. A son of the late Leslie Leroy and Jennie (Keller) Tucker, William was born September 14, 1927 at Strasburg, Ohio. William graduated from Strasburg High School in 1946. Following graduation, he enlisted with the United States Navy and served with the Naval Air Transport Service. Then later, during his Reserve duty, William was called to serve aboard the U.S.S. Bowers (APD 40) during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, William completed his training at Mohler Barber School at Cleveland and was the longtime owner and operator of the Downtown Barber Shop at New Philadelphia. William was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia. He was a member of the New Philadelphia Masonic Lodge #177, F. & A.M. for many years, the Scottish Rite-Valley of Canton – 32nd Degree Mason in which he recently received his 70 year pin, a lifetime member of the New Philadelphia Elks #510 and a member of the D.A.V. He was a gifted craftsman who enjoyed spending time in his woodshop. William also enjoyed tending to his yard work and most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary (Riggle) Tucker whom he married on October 19, 1950; his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and John Wright of Medina, Ohio and Sally and Lou Mascia of Wellington, Florida; his grandchildren: Mary (Shannon) Burns, Emily Michelle (Ryan) Pruchnicki, John Wright, Tim (Danielle) Mascia and Jillian (Kris) Smith; his great-grandchildren: Otto Wright, Estella and Adalyn Burns and Katherine, Jackson, Tucker and Lincoln Pruchnicki; two brothers-in-law, Timothy (Barb) Riggle and Ted (Bonnie) Riggle; and his nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles and Verle Robert Tucker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private committal service will be held in Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg and a public celebration of William's life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia with Rev. Robert Linsz and Rev. Stephen Patrick officiating. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of William by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Memorial gifts may be made in William's memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 202 E. High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.