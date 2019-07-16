|
Rev. William James Johnson 1929-2019
90, of Dennison, was called to the more immediate presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born February 23, 1929 in Schoenbrunn, he was the son of the late Harry Oliver and Florence Ellen (Meese) Johnson. A 1948 graduate of Uhrichsville High School, he was a decorated Army veteran of the Korean War, having earned the Combat Infantry Badge and Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars – among other commendations – during his 13 months of deployment in Korea. Beginning in 1955, he was employed by Superior Clay Corporation until his final retirement in 2010. Above all else, Rev. Johnson, along with his wife, served the Lord in ministry for many years, preaching the word of God at 29 churches and serving as interim or associate pastor for five of them. He deeply loved serving in nursing home ministries and will be remembered by many with gratitude for the love, prayers and care that he provided day or night.
On November 27, 1948, he married the former Mary JoAnn McCune who survives him, along with a son, Rev. William O. (Debbie) Johnson; grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) Krusinski and Jason Johnson; great-granddaughter, Katie Krusinski; another great-grandchild expected; his sister, Eileen Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.
Rev. William O. Johnson will officiate the funeral service on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery overlooking Tappan Lake near Scio. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to and the .
Published in The Times Reporter on July 16, 2019