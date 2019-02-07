|
|
William Jay "Bill" Dague 1945-2019
73, of Freeport, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Formerly from Barberton and Canton, a son of the late Donald A. and Betty M. (Kirkland) Dague, he was born May 9, 1945 in Barberton.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel L. (Cunningham) Dague; daughter, Carla (Gregg) Duffie; brother, Jeff (Lori) Dague; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Glass-Newell; and sister, Bonnie J. (William) Martin. Bill spent over 28 years in the service, spending the last 11 recruiting for the National Guard of the United States. He then worked at Polyflex in Baltic where he became Project Coordinator before ill health forced his retirement. He loved to work in his yard, always trying to make it better.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service, officiated by Pastor David Koch, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 7, 2019