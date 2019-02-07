Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenmont Union Cemetery
Freeport, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jay "Bill" Dague


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Jay "Bill" Dague Obituary
William Jay "Bill" Dague 1945-2019

73, of Freeport, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Formerly from Barberton and Canton, a son of the late Donald A. and Betty M. (Kirkland) Dague, he was born May 9, 1945 in Barberton.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel L. (Cunningham) Dague; daughter, Carla (Gregg) Duffie; brother, Jeff (Lori) Dague; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Glass-Newell; and sister, Bonnie J. (William) Martin. Bill spent over 28 years in the service, spending the last 11 recruiting for the National Guard of the United States. He then worked at Polyflex in Baltic where he became Project Coordinator before ill health forced his retirement. He loved to work in his yard, always trying to make it better.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service, officiated by Pastor David Koch, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.