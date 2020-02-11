|
William Joseph Breehl
48, passed away on February 10, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born on July 28, 1971 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Bill graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1990. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in Accounting from The Ohio State University. He was working up until December as production supervisor at Griffin Wheel Company. Bill was a dedicated father and husband of almost 17 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and would take his four children with him. His family remembers that he was a go-with-the-flow kind of guy, loved old country music, and was a very hard worker.
Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Addyson Breehl; and his father, William Breehl. Bill will be greatly missed by his wife, Shelly; children: Taylor, Blake, Brody, and Brock Breehl; mother, Jeannie (Kenny) Haney; brothers, John and Steve (Liz) Breehl; niece and nephew, Katelyn and William Breehl; in-laws, Herb and Deb Hutchison; and many other family members and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To share online condolences, please visit: www.schoedinger.com
Schoedinger Northeast, 614-939-4558
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020