Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM BREEHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JOSEPH BREEHL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM JOSEPH BREEHL Obituary
William Joseph Breehl

48, passed away on February 10, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born on July 28, 1971 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Bill graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1990. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in Accounting from The Ohio State University. He was working up until December as production supervisor at Griffin Wheel Company. Bill was a dedicated father and husband of almost 17 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and would take his four children with him. His family remembers that he was a go-with-the-flow kind of guy, loved old country music, and was a very hard worker.

Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Addyson Breehl; and his father, William Breehl. Bill will be greatly missed by his wife, Shelly; children: Taylor, Blake, Brody, and Brock Breehl; mother, Jeannie (Kenny) Haney; brothers, John and Steve (Liz) Breehl; niece and nephew, Katelyn and William Breehl; in-laws, Herb and Deb Hutchison; and many other family members and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To share online condolences, please visit: www.schoedinger.com

Schoedinger Northeast, 614-939-4558
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -