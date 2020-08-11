William Joseph "Bill" Winter Sr.age 74, who most recently resided in Altercare Navarre, and formerly of Sykesville, Pa., died Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2020 in the Aultman Hospital at Canton, Ohio following a long illness. He was born July 8, 1946 in Canton, Ohio and was the son of Dorothy Culler Winter of Carrollton, Ohio and the late Carl Edward Winter. His wife, Gail Ann Vittling Winter, whom he married Dec. 20, 1993, passed away on May 22, 2018. In addition to his wife and father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Winter. He retired after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years from 1964 - 1978. He was also employed by as a truck driver for The Edgar Spring Company and Cubby Drilling, Inc., both at Midvale, Ohio, and finally the Union Drilling Company (UDI). While living in Sykesville, Pa., he served on the Board of Directors and was Chief of the Sykesville Ambulance. He was catholic by faith and a 1964 graduate of Louisville Central Catholic High School.In addition to his mother, Dorothy, he is survived by four children, Traci Winter (Companion Kevin Roof) of Magnolia, Ohio, Mrs. Ronni (Brad) Hadden of Bolivar, Ohio, William J. "Joey" Winter, Jr., and Daryl (Donna) Winter, both of Dellroy, Ohio; a step daughter, Mrs. Elaine Chewning of Strasburg, Ohio; three brothers, Tom Winter of Dover, Ohio, Dick (Patti) Winter of Baird, Ohio, and David (Kathy) Winter of Minerva, Ohio; two sisters, Jean G. Hanenkrat of Dellroy, and Mrs. Patty (Jerry) Brinkley of Louisville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Milo Baker officiating. Interment of his ashes will follow. The Carroll County combined units of the V.F.W., the D.A.V, and the American Legion will provide military honors. No calling hours will be observed. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225