William K. "Bill" Jones Sr.



Age 86, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 18, 1934, in Port Washington, he was a son of the late Louis E. and Minnie Salchli Jones. Bill graduated from Port Washington High School and went on to serve honorably with the United States Navy during the Korean War. While in the Navy, he attended torpedo school and served aboard three ships, a minesweeper, a destroyer and an aircraft carrier. Upon his discharge, he held the rank of Torpedoman Second Class. Following his service time, on June 28, 1958, he married the former Margery A. Mathias, who survives. Bill was employed for 37 years by Warner & Swasey in New Philadelphia, and its successor, Gradall. Bill would sometimes say, "I did three things right in my life: I joined the right branch of service, I married the right woman, and I retired at the right time." Bill was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Port Washington, B.P.O.E. No. 510 and the Carl C. Stoller Post No. 1445 of the V.F.W., both of New Philadelphia. Foremost, he was a loving family man who especially enjoyed his grandchildren. Bill enjoyed the game of golf - he got a hole-in-one at one time, and he was a fan of Ohio State football. He very much enjoyed the outdoors, and loved the many vacations he and his family took to Florida over the years.



He will be dearly missed by his wife, Margery; his children, Beth (Greg) Hoffman of Port Washington, and William (Brionn) Jones Jr. of Dover; his grandchildren, Benjamin (Amanda) Hoffman - with whom Bill had a very special bond, Molly (Andrew) Adams, Sarah and William "Andy" Jones; his sisters, Jane and Shirley Jones; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles T. and Mary Jo Mathias; his many nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Johnny Taylor. Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his baby daughter, Julie; and his siblings, Pauline Jones, Louis, Ronald, Clifford, Robert and Donald Jones.



Services will be private, with burial in Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bill, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family would like to acknowledge Community Hospice for the exemplary care provided to Bill - Thank You So Very Much! And as such, donations in Bill's memory are suggested to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store