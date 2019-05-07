Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
William L. Haney

94, died May 5, 2019. He was one of those fortunate people to find his true calling at the age of 12. Truckin'. Driving his father's livestock truck from the sale barn at Scio and continuing into his late 80's. He hauled everything from Christmas trees and brick to steel that built such landmarks as the Houston Astrodome and the Louisiana Superdome. Preceded in death by his son, John Duane, and his beloved wife, Lula Mae, who he met while pitching pennies at the East Sparta Homecoming, and all eight of his siblings. He was a hero and Christian mentor to his three remaining children, James, Mark and Rebecca Haney, all of his grandchildren and his many friends. His 1958 Edsel was a frequent sight at local car shows, going to as many as three a day.

Services will be held Thurs. at 2 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Fred Blauser officiating. Interment in Ft. Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 1-2 p.m. in the funeral home. Those attending the service are invited to drive their classic cars in his honor. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on May 7, 2019
