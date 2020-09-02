William "Bill" L. Jones89, of Dover passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House. Bill was born in Dover on Nov. 5, 1930. He was the son of the late Jay and Isabelle (Finton) Jones. He graduated from Dover High School. He enjoyed his time working in his yard, woodworking in his garage, and riding his bicycle all over town every day. On June 1, 1952, he married Gloria Lewis, who preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his two sons, Rick and Thomas Jones; sister, Marilyn West; his brother, Richard Jones; and his brother-in-law, James Lewis. Bill retired from the Times Reporter where he was a compositor for 23 years. He was also a fireman at the Dover Fire Department for 22 years.He leaves behind his grandchildren who cared daily for him at his home, Jackie (Dale) Kandel of Dover, Christina "Tina" (Ben) Armstrong of Rush Township; four great-grandchildren, who spending time with was the highlight of his day, Kaylee and Mackenzie Kandel, and Mason and Max Armstrong; his sister, Carolyn Millice of Virginia Beach, and his brother, Robert (Josephine) Jones of Dublin; daughter-in-law, Annette Jones; sister-in-law, Gloria Lewis; along with his special longtime neighbors, Ruthan and Chuck Kuntzman, and several nieces and nephews.In honoring Bill's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Winfield with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. To sign an online guestbook for Bill, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.