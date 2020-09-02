1/1
William L. "Bill" Jones
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" L. Jones

89, of Dover passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House. Bill was born in Dover on Nov. 5, 1930. He was the son of the late Jay and Isabelle (Finton) Jones. He graduated from Dover High School. He enjoyed his time working in his yard, woodworking in his garage, and riding his bicycle all over town every day. On June 1, 1952, he married Gloria Lewis, who preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his two sons, Rick and Thomas Jones; sister, Marilyn West; his brother, Richard Jones; and his brother-in-law, James Lewis. Bill retired from the Times Reporter where he was a compositor for 23 years. He was also a fireman at the Dover Fire Department for 22 years.

He leaves behind his grandchildren who cared daily for him at his home, Jackie (Dale) Kandel of Dover, Christina "Tina" (Ben) Armstrong of Rush Township; four great-grandchildren, who spending time with was the highlight of his day, Kaylee and Mackenzie Kandel, and Mason and Max Armstrong; his sister, Carolyn Millice of Virginia Beach, and his brother, Robert (Josephine) Jones of Dublin; daughter-in-law, Annette Jones; sister-in-law, Gloria Lewis; along with his special longtime neighbors, Ruthan and Chuck Kuntzman, and several nieces and nephews.

In honoring Bill's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Winfield with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. To sign an online guestbook for Bill, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved