Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
140 S. Bodmer Ave.
Strasburg, OH 44680
(330) 343-6132
Resources
More Obituaries for William Malcuit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. "Bill" Malcuit


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. "Bill" Malcuit Obituary
William L. "Bill" Malcuit

72, of Strasburg passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1947 in Dover and was a son of the late William "Red" and Ardyze Krantz Malcuit. Bill proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War; following his discharge, he operated many different businesses, but was most known for owning WL Malcuit Coal Sales and Trucking. He was an avid reader, enjoyed collecting British Motorcycles, and was a member of the Strasburg American Legion. An adventure seeker in his youth, Bill and a couple of his friends boarded their canoes in Strasburg and paddled their way to Louisiana; which resulted in them being presented with the "Key To Strasburg" upon their return.

Bill is survived by his children, Gwen (Aaron Brown) Malcuit of Beach City, Bill (Ann Mattis) Malcuit of Wisconsin; brothers, Mark (Andrea) Malcuit, Brad Malcuit both of Strasburg; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Maxwell, Claire, Samuel; great-grandchildren, Delaine and Kyson.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bill may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -