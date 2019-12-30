|
William L. "Bill" Malcuit
72, of Strasburg passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1947 in Dover and was a son of the late William "Red" and Ardyze Krantz Malcuit. Bill proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War; following his discharge, he operated many different businesses, but was most known for owning WL Malcuit Coal Sales and Trucking. He was an avid reader, enjoyed collecting British Motorcycles, and was a member of the Strasburg American Legion. An adventure seeker in his youth, Bill and a couple of his friends boarded their canoes in Strasburg and paddled their way to Louisiana; which resulted in them being presented with the "Key To Strasburg" upon their return.
Bill is survived by his children, Gwen (Aaron Brown) Malcuit of Beach City, Bill (Ann Mattis) Malcuit of Wisconsin; brothers, Mark (Andrea) Malcuit, Brad Malcuit both of Strasburg; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Maxwell, Claire, Samuel; great-grandchildren, Delaine and Kyson.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bill may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 30, 2019