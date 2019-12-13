|
William L. "Doc" Toth
84, of Wainwright passed away on December 12, 2019 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born on February 28, 1935 in Wainwright he was a son of the late William Howard and Marie Josephine (Nicolodi) Toth.
He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Delores Toth, Nancy and Ben Roth, Barbara and Don Lovell; brother, Theodore Toth; and brother-in-law, Dave Allensworth, Sr., as well.
Bill graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1953 and worked for Alsco for 35 years until his retirement. He enjoyed cowboy movies, being outdoors, especially mowing and was a member of the Dennison Eagles for 52 years and a member of the Tuscarawas V.F.W.
His surviving family includes his sister, Betty Allensworth; sister-in-law, Betty Toth; nieces and nephews, David (Paula) Allensworth, Jill (Duane) Schweitzer, Lori (Chris) Davis, Becky (Doug) Henry, Rusty Roth, Ben Roth, and Angie Toth; great nieces and nephews, Zachary (Tiffany), Sarah (Donny), Josh (Natalie), Jessica (Joe), Jake (Kelsey), A.J., Cameron, Mallory, Macy, Abby, Katie, Colson, Hayley, Andy (Kelsy) and Matt; and 9 great-great nieces and nephews.
In keeping with William's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. Those wishing to honor his memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019