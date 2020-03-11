Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map

William Lee "Bill" Cowgar


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lee "Bill" Cowgar Obituary
William Lee "Bill" Cowgar "Together Again"

92, of Uhrichsville, passed away in his home on Friday, March 6, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born Oct. 29, 1927 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Robert and Madelyn Cowgar. After dropping out of high school, Bill enlisted in the US Navy where he served his country during World War II. Following the war, Bill worked many different jobs, with his main profession being a welder for the former Republic Steel Company. In his spare time, Bill loved working on Ford cars and trucks.

In December of 1983, Bill married the former Jackoline Mary McCreery who preceded him in death on July 5, 2008. Surviving are his children, Patricia (Jerry) Babarcik, William (Joyce) Cowgar, and Catherine Cowgar; grandchildren, Heather Baker, Susan (Rob) Bieterman, Jennifer Gray, Joe Babarcik, Dave Beeson, and Dan Beeson; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles (Eileen) Cowgar. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Jane Lynn; sister, Shirley Cowgar; nephew, Chuckie Cowgar; and two infant brothers.

In keeping with his wishes, Bill will be cremated, and a memorial service, officiated by Pastor Jon Campbell will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Today) at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -