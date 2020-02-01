|
|
William Lee Hutson, Jr.
79, of Dennison, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Born July 31, 1940 in Dennison, he was the son of the late William Lee and Mabel Augusta (Kennedy) Hutson. Bill lived in the Twin City area for much of his life with the exception of when he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He retired from Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison in 2016 after 16 years of employment and had previously worked in the oil and gas industry. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking, as well as reading, in his spare time. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus in Dennison. Bill was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison where he had served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister.
On Sept. 16, 1961, Bill married the former Joan I. Ghezzi who survives him along with their children, Cheryl Hutson, Michael (Debbie) Hutson, Terri Jackson, Eric Hutson, Patrick Hutson, Mark Hutson and Lisa Hutson; eight grandchildren, Callie, Lindy, Michelle, Michael Jr., Andrew, Nicholas, Amanda, and Natalie; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Smith.
Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., concluding with a 6:45 p.m. Christian Wake Service on Monday at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and Immaculate Conception Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020