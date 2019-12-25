|
In Loving Memory of
William Logan Morris
4/27/05-12/14/17
On December 14, 2017 we lost a very important
person in our life. His name was William Logan Morris. We will miss him dearly. William will be 15 years old on April 27, 2020. He went to Garaway High School and he played the
trumpet. The saddest thing is he will never get to meet his new niece Lucyanna. Thank you for watching over us from the heaven. You will be missed by so many people; friends and
family. Please drop the phone, save another life for William Morris.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019